Masayoshi Son's net worth takes a nearly $5 billion hit after SoftBank Group stock drops over 10% — Here's why

Japanese multinational investment giant SoftBank Group's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Masayoshi Son's net worth has recorded a nearly $5 billion hit after the company's shares dropped more than 10% during Tuesday's stock market session over AI investment concerns.

SoftBank Group's stock price closed 9.95% lower at 15,390 Japanese Yen (JPY) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to JPY 17,090 at the previous market close, according to MarketWatch data.

The shares of the multinational investment giant dropped 11% during the intraday trading session on Tuesday to hit the day's low at JPY 15,180, compared to the previous day's trading close of JPY 17,090.