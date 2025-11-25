Masayoshi Son's net worth takes a nearly $5 billion hit after SoftBank Group stock drops over 10% — Here's why

Japanese multinational investment giant SoftBank Group's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Masayoshi Son's net worth has recorded a nearly $5 billion hit after the company's shares dropped more than 10% during Tuesday's stock market session over AI investment concerns.

The shares of the investment giant dropped on Tuesday as the rally in Google stocks after its Gemini 3.0 artificial intelligence (AI) model raised concerns over the Japanese investment giant’s big bet on OpenAI, the founder of ChatGPT.

Mint reported earlier in November 2025 that SoftBank Group Corp. sold all of its stake in US-based AI chipmaking giant Nvidia in a $5.83 billion stake sale deal, as the investment giant looked to increase its bets with OpenAI.

In February, Masayoshi Son joined US President Donald Trump, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Oracle's Larry Ellison in plans to invest $500 billion in an artificial intelligence project known as Stargate.

Masayoshi Son net worth According to the data collected from the Forbes Rich List, the SoftBank Group CEO, Masayoshi Son, lost $4.9 billion in a single day, which amounted to a 9.11% drop in his overall real-time net worth to $49.3 billion as of 25 November 2025.

Masayoshi Son, who founded and runs SoftBank Group, ranks as the 32nd richest person in the world, as per the Forbes billionaires rich list.

SoftBank Group share price SoftBank Group's stock price closed 9.95% lower at 15,390 Japanese Yen (JPY) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to JPY 17,090 at the previous market close, according to MarketWatch data.

The shares of the multinational investment giant dropped 11% during the intraday trading session on Tuesday to hit the day's low at JPY 15,180, compared to the previous day's trading close of JPY 17,090.

Shares of SoftBank Group have given stock market investors more than 112% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 73% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares rose 66.67% in 2025. However, SoftBank Group stock has lost more than 39.58% in the last one month period, and the shares are trading 22.47% in the last five market session.

Shares of SoftBank Group hit their 52-week high level at JPY 27,695, while the 52-week low level stood at JPY 5,730, according to the MarketWatch data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at JPY 24.35 trillion as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

