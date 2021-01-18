‘Mass health, education offerings on the cards’

Last week, Uday Shankar, former president of the Walt Disney Co., APAC and chairman Star and Disney India, and James Murdoch, former chief executive of 21st Century Fox Inc. announced a new venture to explore technology-based opportunities in media, education and healthcare. Shankar spoke of the vision behind it and of the state of media and entertainment in India. Edited excerpts from an interview:

What is the nature of your new venture? Will you raise money to invest in businesses?

We will raise money for sure. James wants to put in some of his money, but depending on the needs, we will go to marquee investors. But what will be the form and what structure, will depend on the nature of the assets we are looking to invest in.

What are you looking to invest in?

We believe that technology is the most powerful disruptor in the history of the world, especially in parts of the world like India, Asia, and Africa, where most mass services, whether it is media, healthcare, education, their foundations have never been laid for catering to the entire population. With increasing awareness and income, there is an aspiration for everybody to get education and access to quality healthcare. And that is proving to be totally insufficient. We blame everything on the government and the states. Even if they were to do everything, it is just not feasible to provide quality education with consistent outcomes, say, to 1.3 billion people of this country—ditto for healthcare.

Now, technology allows an opportunity to solve this supply and demand aspiration gap. With smartphones and data becoming ubiquitous and affordable, people’s need for both entertainment content and content they can use is growing. Our hypothesis is that we will be able to provide solutions to the mass market or what I would like to call the middle of the pyramid population.

What is the name of the new venture and how will Lupa Systems, which has already invested in Harappa Education, be involved?

We are not ready to share the name yet. Lupa Systems will be involved because that is the entity that James engages in his businesses. But Lupa Systems is promoted by James, and this will be a joint venture. So it won’t be a Lupa entity.

Are you looking at investing in firms or acquisitions?

We are not prepared to speak specifically yet about investments. However, you should understand one thing, neither James nor I nor Nitin Kukreja, who runs Lupa Systems, none of us is an investor— we are not hands-off investors who put in money and just calculate RoI. We are primarily strategic operators. We will invest, raise capital, but we are not likely to put in the money and just take a board position.

The big value and big difference we can make is in terms of putting together teams, coming up with a strategy, and help the operating teams scale up and build businesses.

With your background in news and entertainment, what do you bring to the table?

This question is better asked of James… why he saw value in this partnership. But I believe I have two or three strong skills. One, most importantly, I understand this country and its consumers’ requirements pretty well. That is why I was able to do what I could in news and entertainment, in sports and digital businesses. Even before people understood it, we were aggressive on the power of regional languages, we created content that people found relevant, and they could connect with.

Two, I think I have a decent understanding of technology, what kind of technology is in a position to solve and deliver to the satisfaction of the mass market in this country. And the third thing is I have been lucky enough to attract high-quality talent. I will be able to get in really, really high-quality people to come in and form the team.

Will you look for acquisitions in mainstream media?

You never say never, but I don’t think right now, mainstream TV is on our agenda at all.

Has TV lost the fight?

TV may lose the fight if it does not get itself ready for the fight. But it has not lost the fight. This is one country where TV is still growing. Even streaming or digital content that is winning, is winning largely on account of content provided by TV, because the best content still gets introduced by traditional TV executives, creatives and producers. It’s just that direct-to-consumer business or model is very convenient. And hence, it is winning. But that said, TV is still strong because it is very affordable and it meets the needs of the people.

However, from the research we have seen and done—even five years from now, India will have barely 250 million TV sets but 700 million smartphones. So, just the number of screens available for streaming is way more than the number of screens available for TV. That does change the equation a little bit. The other problem is how does TV pivot its business model and unlock the subscription revenue…that is the real problem because the regulatory environment is very suffocating.

