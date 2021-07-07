IT company Mastek on Tuesday announced that it has appointed former Wipro senior executive Hiral Chandrana as its Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mastek Group with effect from July 06, 2021. Hiral will be based out of the US.

Hiral has over two and half decades of global experience in IT Services and Solutions across a diverse set of industries. He has worked with Wipro Limited, Electronic Data Systems (now part of DXC Technology) in business leadership roles.

In his last role during a 14-year stint at Wipro, he served as the Senior Vice President & Global Head, Business Application Services. Hiral has done his MS and MBA from US after Mechanical Engineering in India.

“Hiral has demonstrated leadership in scaling global businesses and proven track record with the various facets of the IT Services industry. His successful global leadership experience will help us continue to deliver industry-leading growth, strengthen our global positioning around Digital Transformation and expand our capabilities in Digital & Cloud," Mastek’s Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Ashank Desai said.

Hiral Chandrana, on his appointment said, “I am excited to join the talented Mastek team and lead an organization with a rich heritage of many firsts built on a strong foundation of values. Business and operating models are evolving in today’s volatile environment as the shift to digital solutions and experiences accelerate. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and leadership team at Mastek as we continue to expand our reach and drive differentiated growth.''

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.