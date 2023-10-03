‘May need to update my avatar,’ says Mark Zuckerberg as he shares selfie with bruises on face
Musk and Zuckerberg engage in banter over social media, with Zuckerberg jokingly warning Musk about his jiu-jitsu training.
Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share a recent image in which Zuckerberg can be seen with a swollen face with bruises under the eyes and on the nose.Mark Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts (MMA) and was recently promoted to blue belt in the Brazilian self martial art and combat sports jiu-jitsu.