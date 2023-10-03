Musk and Zuckerberg engage in banter over social media, with Zuckerberg jokingly warning Musk about his jiu-jitsu training.

Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share a recent image in which Zuckerberg can be seen with a swollen face with bruises under the eyes and on the nose.Mark Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts (MMA) and was recently promoted to blue belt in the Brazilian self martial art and combat sports jiu-jitsu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mark Zuckerberg wrote in the caption, “Sparring got a little out of hand. May need to update my avatar."

Earlier, the banter between Musk and Zuckerberg has gained social media attention, especially after Zuckerberg launched Threads, which is seen as a rival to the Musk-owned Twitter (now X). It all started when Musk, who owns X, responded to a tweet about Meta preparing to release the purported 'Twitter-killer' Threads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He took a dig about the world becoming “exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options" — but then one Twitter user jokingly warned Musk of Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu training.

"I love sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here," Zuckerberg posted on Threads Monday. In fact, the Meta top boss has been using Threads extensively for sharing updates, ever since the social media giant launched Twitter's rival last month.

With Musk's record of tweeting about action prematurely or without following through, it is yet to be seen whether or not the two social media owners actually make it to the ring in Las Vegas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

