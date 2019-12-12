NEW DELHI : Media.net, an advertising technology company, on Wednesday said it plans to hire over 130 freshers from top engineering colleges across the country.

This pool of talent will be hired from across India from tier I and II colleges including engineering graduates, postgraduates and management students from engineering stream for the company's Mumbai and Bengaluru offices, a statement said.

The company is looking at hiring over 60 software development engineers, site reliability (DevOps) engineers and software development interns from institutes such as IIITs, NITs, IITs, BITS as well as top regional engineering campuses, it added.

"The average pay package for these roles will range between ₹15 lakhs to ₹28.5 lakh," it said.

Media.net is also targeting premium business schools and institutes across the country, including ISB, IIMs, SP Jain, and XLR to hire interns and full-time for various roles such as product management, product analytics, and product marketing with average pay packages ranging between ₹12 lakh to ₹34 lakh.

The company also aims to hire about 80 students as web developers, UI developers, database engineers, business development associates, research analysts, and data analysts.

