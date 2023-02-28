New Delhi: Medimix soap maker Cholayil Private Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anupam Katheriya as the company’s new chief executive officer. Katheriya comes with over two decades of experience in the consumer goods industry having worked across packaged consumer goods companies such as Heinz, Nestle, and Emami.

At Kerala-based Cholayil, Katheriya will be spearheading growth and diversification plans of the company across its portfolio of brands.

Cholayil Pvt sells brands such as Medimix soap, Cuticura talcum power, Krishna Thulasi, among others. Apart from soaps, the company is present in categories including face wash, body wash, body lotion, talc, and deodorant.

Katheriya’s appointment is aimed at achieving a ₹1,000 crore in turnover over the next four to five years.

“We at Cholayil have always focused on building teams that bring in fresh perspectives and help us push the envelope of how we think about our business today from a family run business to a professional one. We welcome Anupam onboard to lead Cholayil and our illustrious portfolio of diverse brands," said Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman and Managing Director, Cholayil Private Limited.

Katheriya will help the company grow its omni-channel brand presence.

“We aspire to achieve a ₹1,000 crore turnover in the near term for which we are investing in our brands, people, processes and infrastructure. Anupam will enable the growth by identifying the right financial sources and lead business transformation," Cholayil said.

Katheriya is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and Delhi College of Engineering.

“Cholayil has strong equity and base in Ayurvedic and natural products and has potential to scale-up as we contemporize our offering further and reach out to newer segments," Katheriya said.

Cholayil’s products are sold in over 35 countries. The company has a manufacturing joint venture in Kenya.