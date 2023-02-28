Medimix soap maker appoints Anupam Katheriya as CEO
At Kerala-based Cholayil, Katheriya will be spearheading growth and diversification plans of the company across its portfolio of brands. Cholayil sells brands such as Medimix soap, Cuticura talcum power, Krishna Thulasi, among others
New Delhi: Medimix soap maker Cholayil Private Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anupam Katheriya as the company’s new chief executive officer. Katheriya comes with over two decades of experience in the consumer goods industry having worked across packaged consumer goods companies such as Heinz, Nestle, and Emami.
