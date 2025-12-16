Meesho CEO Vidit Aatrey joins billionaire club after shares jump 74% post IPO listing — Here's how much he is worth

SoftBank-backed e-commerce company, Meesho, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vidit Aatrey, became the newest member of the Indian billionaire's club on Monday, 16 December 2025, after the company shares surged more than 74% post their IPO listing on the Indian stock market, according to the BSE website.

On Monday, Meesho's share price surged 74% to hit the intraday high level of ₹193.50 apiece during the trading session, fueling the rise of the executive's wealth stored in the company.

Shares of the Messho IPO hit the Indian stock market, marking a premium of 53.56% to ₹170.45 on the NSE, above the ₹111 per share upper price band of the public issue on 10 December 2025. On the BSE, the shares made their debut at a premium of 53.33% or at ₹170.20 per share.

Vidit Aatrey's net worth Meesho's latest shareholding update shows that co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey owns a 10.12% stake in the e-commerce company directly under his name, which is equivalent to 45,65,39,149 or over 45.65 crore equity shares of the firm, according to BSE data.

Vidit Aatrey's 10.12% stake in Meesho was valued at more than ₹8,834 crore ( ₹100 crore = ₹1 billion) at the day's high level, marking the co-founder's entry into the billionaire club on 16 December 2025.

Mint's earlier report also shows that Aatrey sold 1,60,00,000 or 1.6 crore equity shares through the initial public offering (IPO) of Meesho via an offer for sale (OFS) component. At the upper price band of the issue, the shares sold collected funds amounting to nearly ₹177.60 crore.

Although the exact total net worth of Meesho CEO Vidit Aatrey remains undisclosed, Monday's stock gains and the shareholding data shed light on the IIT Delhi alum's wealth.

Meesho share price is trading 5.62% higher at ₹180.35 during Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹170.75 at the previous market close, according to the BSE data as of 3:08 p.m. (IST).

Who is Vidit Aatrey? Vidit Aatrey is the co-founder and CEO of SoftBank-backed Bengaluru-based e-commerce startup Meesho. According to the data collected from his LinkedIn profile, Aatrey started his career in operations of FMCG-giant ITC Limited in 2012.

In 2014, he left ITC to join a company called InMobi, and after spending a little over a year in the firm, he went ahead to set up his startup named Meesho. Since June 2015, Vidit Aatrey has been the CEO of Meesho.

The data also showed that Vidit Aatrey completed his Bachelor's in Technology (B.Tech) degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi in 2012. He also has some educational qualifications from the global tech AI company Y Combinator.