Amruda Nair needs no introduction in the hospitality industry. Nair belongs to one of India's most prominent hospitality families. She is the granddaughter of late Captain CP Krishnan Nair, who founded The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

Amruda Nair who founded Araiya Hotels & Resorts Amruda Nair founded her own hospitality venture, Araiya Hotels & Resorts, in 2018. Her company is focused on destination-led luxury, smaller-format properties and experiences.

Before entering the industry, Nair studied at a hotel school in the Netherlands alongside a master's degree from Cornell University.

Nair began her career in hotel investment, sales, brokerage and asset management, working across several international markets, as per her recent interview with Hotelier India.

Nair also worked in finance, handling due diligence for a potential hotel acquisition in New York. She was also associated with investment sales across resort markets in Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

She later moved to Qatar, where she became CEO of Aiana, a joint venture with a Qatari investor.

About Araiya After nearly 18 years in the hospitality investment and advisory business, Nair founded Araiya. The company's first property was launched six months before the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the publication, Araiya operates across destinations in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Rajasthan. Its portfolio includes Araiya Anthology, a collection of smaller properties with distinctive historical, cultural or architectural significance.

Nair also has restaurant ventures in Malta and Portugal offering India's regional cuisines.

Also Read | Leela Heiress Amruda Nair on Creating Her Own Path in Hospitality & Wealth

Expansion plans for next 5 years Araiya aims to reach 40 hotels over the next five years. For now, the company is prioritising suitable properties and partnerships over meeting expansion targets, the founder said.

Nair explained to the publication, “I’m not taking on projects just to hit a number every year.”

“We’ve got an overall strategy in terms of where we want to be in terms of scale. But I don’t think we’re going to be bound by timelines in order to sign deals just to get to a number.”

What sets it apart The company is said to believe in promoting local employment. Reportedly, residents account for 90% of the workforce at some properties.