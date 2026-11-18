Amruda Nair needs no introduction in the hospitality industry. Nair belongs to one of India's most prominent hospitality families. She is the granddaughter of late Captain CP Krishnan Nair, who founded The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

Amruda Nair who founded Araiya Hotels & Resorts Amruda Nair founded her own hospitality venture, Araiya Hotels & Resorts, in 2018. Her company is focused on destination-led luxury, smaller-format properties and experiences.

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Before entering the industry, Nair studied at a hotel school in the Netherlands alongside a master's degree from Cornell University.

Nair began her career in hotel investment, sales, brokerage and asset management, working across several international markets, as per her recent interview with Hotelier India.

Nair also worked in finance, handling due diligence for a potential hotel acquisition in New York. She was also associated with investment sales across resort markets in Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

She later moved to Qatar, where she became CEO of Aiana, a joint venture with a Qatari investor.

About Araiya After nearly 18 years in the hospitality investment and advisory business, Nair founded Araiya. The company's first property was launched six months before the Covid-19 pandemic.

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According to the publication, Araiya operates across destinations in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Rajasthan. Its portfolio includes Araiya Anthology, a collection of smaller properties with distinctive historical, cultural or architectural significance.

Nair also has restaurant ventures in Malta and Portugal offering India's regional cuisines.

Also Read | Leela Heiress Amruda Nair on Creating Her Own Path in Hospitality & Wealth

Expansion plans for next 5 years Araiya aims to reach 40 hotels over the next five years. For now, the company is prioritising suitable properties and partnerships over meeting expansion targets, the founder said.

Nair explained to the publication, “I’m not taking on projects just to hit a number every year.”

“We’ve got an overall strategy in terms of where we want to be in terms of scale. But I don’t think we’re going to be bound by timelines in order to sign deals just to get to a number.”

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What sets it apart The company is said to believe in promoting local employment. Reportedly, residents account for 90% of the workforce at some properties.

“I don’t want to build hotels that simply occupy a place. I want to build hospitality that belongs to it – that is part of the ecosystem, creates value for the people and communities around it, and leaves the place better for having been there,” Amruda Nair told the publication.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.