Meet India’s first crypto billionaires

I am from Delhi originally. My co-founders are from Mumbai and Ahmedabad and our head office is in Bengaluru. I studied engineering and computer science. After that I worked for two years as a software engineer. Then I did my MBA, specializing in information technology and then worked with Deloitte and then Wellspun E-commerce (where I was the CTO). I then launched a website for white-collar services, think of it like a Flipkart for services. The business did not scale as much as I wanted, and I started reading about artificial intelligence and technologies such as blockchain. I went back to programming and met my co-founders. Kanani is also a computer science engineer, and he was working with Housing.com as a data scientist. He later tried to build a few apps such as a prediction market for Game of Thrones where he wanted a global payment method. This is what brought him into blockchain. Arjun is also a serial entrepreneur. He was working with IRIS, a software used by institutions such as central banks. Arjun launched a GST-related startup before meeting us. Mihailo Bjelic, our fourth co-founder, who is of Serbian origin, was working on a similar solution as Matic. He joined us last year as we rebranded from Matic to Polygon.