Meet Michael, Susan Dell - philanthropists behind $6.25 billion pledge for US kids under Trump's plan – check net worth

Billionaires Michael and Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion on Tuesday to encourage 25 million American children under 10 to open new investment accounts for children, formed as part of President Donald Trump’s tax and spending legislation.

Announced on GivingTuesday, the Dells consider it the largest private donation ever made to support US children, AP reported.

In light of the major announcement, here's a look at who Michael and Susan Dell are, as well as the roles they have held.

Who is Michael Dell? Michael Dell serves as chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, offering vital infrastructure for organisations to develop their digital futures, revolutionise IT, and safeguard their most critical data.

He founded Dell Technologies with $1,000 in 1984, at the age of 19. In 1992, Michael became the youngest CEO ever to be ranked on the Fortune 500, according to Dell's website. Michael privatised Dell Technologies in 2013, paving the way for the historic merger of Dell, EMC, and VMware in 2016. Following this, Dell Technologies was relisted on the public markets 2018.

In 1998, Michael founded MSD Capital, now known as DFO Management, a private investment firm that solely manages the Dell family's capital. The following year, he created the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, aiming to transform lives across the globe.

Michael serves as an honorary member of the Foundation Board of the World Economic Forum and is part of the executive committee of the International Business Council.

He is a member of the Technology CEO Council and the Business Roundtable. Additionally, he advises Tsinghua University’s School of Economics and Management in Beijing, China, and is on the governing board of the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad, India. He chairs the BDT & MSD Advisory Board and was the United Nations Foundation's first Global Advocate for Entrepreneurship. Michael has authored two books: "Direct from Dell" and “Play Nice But Win.”

Michael Dell's net worth According to Forbes, Michael Dell is the tenth richest man in the world with a net worth of $148.5 billion as of December 2, 2025.Much of Dell's wealth is held in his private investment firm DFO Management, which owns stakes in hotels and invests in liquid corporate credit.

Meet Susan Dell Susan Dell is the co-founder and chair of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, established in 1999 to enhance opportunities for families and create pathways for global change. With over 25 years of experience, Susan has overseen the foundation’s strategic directions and its rapid expansion.

Besides her philanthropic work, Susan is a fashion entrepreneur who founded three fashion labels, including the luxury brand Phi. She is also an athlete, having competed in elite marathons, triathlons, and the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.

Susan was a member of President Bush’s Council for Physical Fitness and Sports, is a life trustee of the Dell Children’s Foundation board, and was a former board member of the Cooper Institute.