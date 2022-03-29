Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / People /  Meet new FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam - Another IITian to lead global company

Meet new FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam - Another IITian to lead global company

Prior to his role as president and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corp., Raj Subramaniam was president and CEO of FedEx Express, the world’s largest express transportation company
1 min read . 10:27 AM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

Subramanian would replace Frederick W Smith, chairman and CEO, who will step down from this position on June 1.

Indian American Raj Subramaniam would be the new Chief Executive Officer of FedEx, according to an announcement made Monday by the US multinational courier delivery giant. Subramanian would replace Frederick W Smith, chairman and CEO, who will step down from this position on June 1. He will now be its executive chairman.

“As we look toward what’s next, I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the caliber of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future," Smith said in a statement.

“As President and CEO-elect of FedEx Corporation, Subramaniam is responsible for providing strategic direction for all FedEx operating companies: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, FedEx Office, FedEx Logistics, and FedEx Dataworks," reads a statement from Subramanian's bio on the official portal of FedEx. 

Originally from Trivandrum, India, Subramaniam lives in Memphis, Tennessee – the company’s global headquarters. 

Raj Subramaniam earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Syracuse University, and a master’s degree in business administration from The University of Texas at Austin. 

Subramaniam serves on the board of directors of FedEx Corporation, First Horizon Corporation, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s China Center Advisory Board, FIRST, U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, and the U.S.-China Business Council. He is also a member of the International Trade Administration’s Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness (ACSCC).

 

