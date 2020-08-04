Meet Sashidhar Jagdishan, the banker who succeeds Aditya Puri at HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has received approval for Sashidhar Jagdishan to become the next chief of India’s largest private-sector lender. The Reserve Bank of India has given the nod for Jagdishan to replace Aditya Puri as managing director and chief executive officer when he steps down in October, the bank said in a regulatory filing. Kaizad Bharucha, head of HDFC's wholesale banking division, and Sunil Garg, of Citibank, were among the other candidates in race for the post.

HDFC Bank has received approval for Sashidhar Jagdishan to become the next chief of India’s largest private-sector lender. The Reserve Bank of India has given the nod for Jagdishan to replace Aditya Puri as managing director and chief executive officer when he steps down in October, the bank said in a regulatory filing. Kaizad Bharucha, head of HDFC's wholesale banking division, and Sunil Garg, of Citibank, were among the other candidates in race for the post.

Sashidhar Jagdishan: Things to know about HDFC Bank's new CEO

Sashidhar Jagdishan: Things to know about HDFC Bank's new CEO

1) Sashidhar Jagdishan joined HDFC Bank in 1996 as a manager in the finance function. He became Business Head- Finance in 1999 and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in the year 2008.

According to the HDFC Bank's website, Jagdishan has played a critical role in supporting the growth trajectory of the Bank.

2) He is currently the Group Head of Finance, Human Resources, Legal & Secretarial, Administration, Infrastructure, Corporate Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility and the Strategic Change Agent of the Bank.

3) Sashi has an overall experience of 30 years. Prior to joining the Bank, Sashi was a Senior Officer in the Country Financial Control Division of Deutsche Bank, AG, Mumbai.

4) Sashidhar Jagdishan had completed his graduation in Science with specialization in Physics, and is a Chartered Accountant. He also holds a Master’s degree in Economics of Money, Banking & Finance from the University of Sheffield, UK.

In November last year, HDFC Bank had informed stock exchanges that it kick-started the much-awaited process of finding a successor to its longest-serving chief Aditya Puri, whose tenure ends on 26 October.

Topics Sashidhar Jagdishan