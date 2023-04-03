Meet the 18-Year-Old Who Wants to Be Disney’s Next CEO
- Cori Borgstadt started attending Disney shareholder meetings in 2008 and has asked Iger: What advice would you give to ‘a kid who wants your job’?
Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Robert Iger has said his top priority is finding his replacement within two years.
An 18-year-old Disney superfan from the Phoenix suburbs thinks she would be a strong candidate. And she has already talked to Mr. Iger about the job.
Cori Borgstadt, the young fan, has become a regular at annual shareholder meetings. In fact, she has attended every annual Disney shareholder confab since 2008, when she was 3 years old. She has asked Mr. Iger a question on all but three occasions, including in 2015, when she wondered what advice he would give to “a kid who wants your job some day."
Mr. Iger responded, “Well, one thing you can do is keep coming to our shareholders’ meeting."
Monday will mark Ms. Borgstadt’s 16th straight appearance—this year’s meeting is virtual-only—a streak longer than nearly all of Disney’s directors have been on the company’s board. The shareholder events have allowed Ms. Borgstadt to tap into her obsession with Disney and her interest in corporate governance, while also providing an annual vacation for her family.
Her questions over the years have ranged from fan concerns such as whether or not Mack, the big-rig truck from the Pixar movie “Cars," would appear in the sequel (that query came in Oakland, Calif., in 2009) to more sophisticated inquiries about Disney’s strategy for its coming slate of animated features (Kansas City, Mo., 2012).
Ms. Borgstadt knows the traits that she wants in the next CEO. When Mr. Iger, who is now 72, replaced Bob Chapek as CEO and returned to the post in November, he said he wanted to put more power in the hands of creative executives such as studio chiefs.
“If you don’t love the company or care to know about it, then I feel like you’re kind of not going to be effective in your job," Ms. Borgstadt said, in an interview at her home here in Peoria. “You have to share that same interest, from your shareholders to your fans to the employees."
For now, Ms. Borgstadt is a college freshman focused on economics and film and media studies at Texas Tech University. She regularly wears T-shirts featuring Pixar characters and has probably seen her favorite movies, including “Up" and “Inside Out," more than 20 times.
The tradition of attending Disney shareholder gatherings began in 2008 after Cori’s grandmother bought her and her older sister, Austin, each a single share of Disney stock for Christmas. On a whim, Cori’s mom, Jan Borgstadt, suggested they attend the annual meeting just to see what it was like.
At that first meeting in Albuquerque, Cori and Austin spent most of their time playing in the convention-center lobby with costumed characters representing Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto and the princess Giselle from “Enchanted."
The family was hooked. Since then, Cori and her parents have blocked out the week of Disney’s annual shareholder event.
“For a while we were just joking, ‘Where’s Disney going to choose for our vacation this year?’" said Cori’s mom, an estate lawyer who picks stocks as a hobby. The elder Ms. Borgstadt prefers companies that make her favorite products, such as Ford Motor Co., manufacturer of the two special-edition Mustang sports cars she owns.
Cori is the second of three children adopted from China and Taiwan—she is from China—by Jan and her husband, Todd. She grew up in a quiet subdivision of nearly identical, one-story tan houses in the Phoenix suburbs, where limited edition Disney DVD box sets line the shelves of the family room and framed original Disney animation cels hang on the dining nook’s walls.
Mr. Borgstadt is a former military policeman who suffered a spinal injury in a shooting accident while on duty at a military base, which has forced him to use a wheelchair since age 22. The family avoids beach vacations, preferring wheelchair-accessible trips like those to the annual shareholder meetings and, of course, the occasional jaunt to Disneyland.
Each year, until the pandemic, the vacation plan was the same. The Borgstadts would travel to wherever the shareholders’ meeting was being held, Cori would ask the CEO a question, and then they would go sightseeing and get to know the city.
In Chicago in 2016, when Ms. Borgstadt asked Mr. Iger why the company didn’t offer tours of Pixar’s studios, Mr. Iger thought he had heard her name before.
“I remember you. We talked about summer camp once, didn’t we?" Mr. Iger asked. They had, two years before in Portland, Ore. Cori wanted to know why Disney didn’t offer summer camps for children. Mr. Iger had told her the camps were a good idea but might be hard to run as a business.
In St. Louis in 2019, Ms. Borgstadt asked Mr. Iger how he knew when he was making the right decision as CEO—and then asked him if he would get lunch with her in Los Angeles a few months later to talk more.
Mr. Iger struck a humble tone in his answer, saying he relies on the judgment of his talented senior-management team, but noted that most creative decisions “are based on pure instinct."
As for lunch, he said, “We can negotiate that." A few minutes later, he sounded regretful at having rejected the meeting. “I don’t know, I sound mean," he said, before moving on to the next question.
In a written statement for this article, Mr. Iger said: “One of the things that makes Disney unique is the deep connection and passion so many of our individual shareholders have for our company, and that’s certainly true for Cori. We couldn’t be more appreciative to have investors who love Disney as much as she does."
One thing the two have in common is a reputation for precociousness. In 2000,just five years after joining Disney as part of its purchase of Capital Cities/ABC, Mr. Iger was named chief operating officer and second-in-command to then-CEO Michael Eisner.
When he took over as CEO five years later, Fortune magazine’s headline read, “Is Bob Iger Ready For His Close-Up?" and described him as “unproven as a strategist."
Ms. Borgstadt also has shown a high level of ambition in the past, despite her inexperience. Her mom said that in 2014, when Cori was in the fourth grade, she told her daughter that Mr. Iger had announced he would retire as CEO in two years.
“She goes, ‘OK, I’ll be in sixth grade, and I could do it,’" the mother recalled.
Ms. Borgstadt is almost 19 and can sometimes act like a classic teen. She rolls her eyes and groans theatrically where her parents show a video of her as a child to a reporter.
She also, though, still has a childish giggle, and her favorite content remains the child-friendly movies and shows on Disney+. Ms. Borgstadt says she has only been to one fraternity party in her first year of college, doesn’t drink and dislikes Disney’s Marvel superhero franchise because the movies have too much “violence and cussing."
At the virtual meeting in 2021, Ms. Borgstadt asked Mr. Iger why “Raya and the Last Dragon" didn’t show more widely in theaters and how distribution decisions were made. Her Girl Scout troop, which had been pooling money from cookie sales to rent out a theater and watch the movie, had to choose a different title because “Raya" wasn’t playing nearby.
In a telling response for a company trying to pivot to streaming, then-CEO Bob Chapek cut in and answered the question, taking the opportunity to pitch Disney+ as an alternate viewing option to the young shareholder.
Ms. Borgstadt is still hammering out the exact question she plans to ask at this year’s annual meeting, but it is likely going to be about streaming and the high costs of producing it, a topic that has bedeviled Disney over the past year.
“The content on Disney+ is getting to be a lot," Ms. Borgstadt said. “I feel like now they’re wanting to keep people engaged by pushing out new content, which is great, but I feel like it’s also been taking a step away from the quality over quantity."