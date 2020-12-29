Meet the woman who wants to pilot Air India (and the pilots opposing her)

The answer has two parts. One is to partner with a private equity fund that will finance the bid while letting employees retain control of the airline. Second is that the support of the employees will be the biggest political hurdle in the privatisation bid. Partly due to this, the government has built in adequate provisions into the PIM to allow an employees-led consortium to take control of the airline. A consortium that enjoys the support of the employees is likelier to be able to effectively take control and successfully helm the flag carrier.