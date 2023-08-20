Meet Valli Arunachalam, Murugappa scion fighting against gender bias

New York-settled nuclear scientist and eldest daughter of MV Murugappan Valli Arunachalam – on 20 August finally managed to settle disputes with Murugappa family members. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arunachalam has been long fighting against the patriarchy and gender discrimination, as she had accused her uncles and cousin brothers of denying her a seat on the board because of her gender.

Following the demise of MV Murugappan in 2017, the 120 years old Murugappa Group, had been in the news for a family feud as Valli Arunachalam, the Murugappa group chairman's eldest daughter, her sister, and their mother, have been demanding a board seat in Murugappa Group's holding company Ambadi Investments (AIL) or a suitable value for their 8.23%.

Despite Murugappan bequeathed everything for his wife Valli Murugappan and daughters, and the family holding a 91 percent stake in the publicly unlisted company, Valli Arunachalm has been demanding a board seat.

Who is Valli Arunachalam? The eldest daughter of former Murugappa group chairman, late MV Murugappan, Valli Arunachalam is a New York-settled nuclear scientist and has expertise in semiconductor technologies.

She has a Master’s and MPhil in Nuclear Physics from the University of Madras in 1988, and a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University in 1996. Apart from this, she has numerous patents and research papers to her credit.

She played a key role in setting up a leading-edge semiconductor fabrication plant in the USA and transferring technology to Europe and Asia.

Though she is currently an independent consultant now, her career expands by working with firms like Motorola Solutions, Texas Instruments, IBM Research Alliance, Apogee Research Forum, and more.

Arunachalam's battle: She became famous after she took Murugappa Group family members to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging gender bias.

Valli Arunachalm has been demanding a board seat, being the fourth-generation Murugappa scion. "In August 2019, we asked for a board position. I have been repeatedly following up with them and asking them for a meeting, but it has fallen on deaf ears. Every branch of the third generation has a representation on the Ambadi board, except ours," Arunachalam had told Business Today.

According to a report by CNBC, the Murugappa group's publicized family feud has attested to the group's reluctance to let go of its century-old and highly criticized patriarchal practice of denying female members of the Murugappa family a place on the AIL board or a role in business.

Current Status: Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Murugappa family announced that its members have agreed to settle the disputes and differences between the family branch of the late MV Murugappan (including Valli Arunachalam and Vellachi Murugappan).

The family members are committed to undertaking the necessary transactions to effect the family arrangement within the next 90 days.