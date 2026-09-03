Meet Vivek Jetley, the new CEO of Hexaware Technologies: Know all about his education and career

Hexaware Technologies, an AI-first digital and IT services company, appointed Vivek Jetley as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Vivek will assume the role of Hexaware CEO on October 28, 2026, the company said in its release on Wednesday.

"Vivek Jetley will assume the role of CEO of Hexaware on October 28, 2026, with a focus on accelerating growth and scaling Hexaware’s AI-led services model globally," Hexaware said.

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Vivek will replace Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan, who will step down as the CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors effective October 28, 2026.

Ramakarthikeyan led Hexaware for 12 years and will remain with the company as Senior Advisor to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Who is Vivek Jetley? Vivek Jetley's education: Vivek holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and a master’s of business administration from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, according to his profile on the EXL website.

Vivek Jetley's career: Hexaware describes Vivek Jetley as a seasoned business leader with more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of AI and data, enterprise transformation and strategy.

Jetley has a proven track record of scaling global businesses, leading large P&Ls and creating new growth engines during periods of technology disruption from data and cloud to GenAI.

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He brings deep experience in management consulting, analytics and data and AI-led transformation, delivering measurable business outcomes for large global and Fortune 500 enterprise clients.

He joins Hexaware from EXL, where he currently serves as president and leads their Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences businesses.

Prior to this role, Vivek Jetley was the president and head of EXL analytics, and served clients in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, and Asia Pacific.

Vivek joined EXL in 2006 through the acquisition of Inductis, a specialised analytics consulting firm where he was a partner.

During two decades at EXL, Vivek held various leadership roles with responsibility for corporate strategy, strategic partnerships, innovation and has led several acquisitions.

He started his career as a consultant with Mitchell Madison Group.

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Who is Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan? Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan is the incumbent CEO & Executive Director of Hexaware. He will be replaced by Vivek Jetley in October.

Ramakarthikeyan holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Tamil Nadu, and a postgraduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, West Bengal.

He has over 30 years of experience. He is currently associated as Director in some subsidiaries of the Company and was previously associated with HCL America Inc. He was named Young Global Leader of the Year by the World Economic Forum in 2010.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in