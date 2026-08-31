Megha Engineering's PV Krishna Reddy taps $700 million private credit to buy out uncle's stake

Billionaire PV Krishna Reddy, managing director of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd., is looking to raise around $700 million from global private credit investors to fund the purchase of his uncle's stake in the company, Bloomberg reported.

If completed, the transaction could rank among India's biggest private credit deals of 2026 and would underline the growing importance of alternative lenders in funding large corporate and shareholder transactions.

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$700 million financing plan for Megha Engineering stake A group of private credit firms, including Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Elham Credit Partners and Varde Partners, has started preliminary work on a potential financing structure, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

The people asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The terms of the financing have not been finalised and could still change, they said.

Krishna Reddy currently owns 57% of Megha Engineering and is seeking the funding to help acquire the remaining 43% stake held by his uncle, Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy, the company's executive chairman, according to one of the people cited in the report.

Deal could rank among India's largest private credit transactions If the proposed financing goes ahead, it would be one of India's largest private credit transactions this year.

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The potential $700 million deal would be slightly less than half the size of the $1.6 billion raised by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group last month. The transaction also comes at a time when private credit is becoming an increasingly significant source of funding for large corporate transactions in India.

Private credit can offer borrowers financing structures and flexibility that may not always be available through traditional lenders, particularly for certain acquisition-related transactions.

According to an EY report cited by Bloomberg, investments in India's private credit market stood at $3.5 billion in the first half of 2026. That is less than half the $9 billion recorded during the same period a year earlier, which included the record $3.1 billion raised by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group for refinancing.

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India's private credit market expands India's private credit industry has continued to grow despite remaining much smaller than its US counterpart.

According to Moody's Ratings, India's private credit sector had doubled in size over five years to reach around $25 billion in assets under management at the end of 2025.

That figure remains a fraction of the US private credit market, where assets under management exceed $1 trillion.

The potential Megha Engineering financing therefore comes against a backdrop of increasing activity by private lenders in India's corporate financing landscape.

Megha Engineering's infrastructure footprint Megha Engineering was established in 1989 as a small fabrication unit in Hyderabad. The company has since expanded its operations and has projects across more than 20 countries, spanning infrastructure segments including tunnels, ports, highways, water systems and power assets, according to its website.

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The company has also been looking to sell some of its road assets. Vertis Infrastructure Trust, backed by KKR & Co., emerged as the frontrunner to acquire eight roads from Megha Engineering, Bloomberg reported in July.

Megha's political donations Megha Engineering has also featured prominently in India's political funding landscape.

According to 2024 Election Commission data, Megha was the biggest donor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the preceding five years. The company purchased around 6.7 billion rupees ($70 million) worth of electoral bonds during that period.

The proposed stake buyout, however, remains a financing discussion at this stage. The structure and terms of the reported private credit deal have not been finalised, and the discussions could still change, according to people cited by Bloomberg.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.