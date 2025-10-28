Who is Mehli Mistry, the close confidante of Ratan Tata who was voted out of Tata Sons’ board on Wednesday?
Nine years ago, Cyrus Mistry was ousted as the chairman of Tata Sons, a shock development that sparked a series of court battles. Now, another Tata-Mistry battle is brewing, after Mehli Mistry, a close confidante of Ratan Tata, was ousted from the boards of Tata Trusts.
Late industrialist Ratan Tata left his heirloom guns to Mehli Mistry, his close confidante for decades. In the coming battle between Mistry and the trustees of Tata Trusts, guns will be drawn, albeit metaphorically.
