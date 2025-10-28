Mehli’s father Kersasp Mistry then started a business that took contracts for painting and coating at an industrial scale. Under Mehli and his brother Pheroze, this business diversified into dredging, barging and shipping. The growth of the M. Pallonji group was closely tied to the Tata Group, and the two houses had business relations dating back to the 1950s. It was with Tata Power that the group diversified into dredging in the 1990s. Today, it also runs several Tata Motors dealerships through Sterling Motors.