Mehli Mistry steps down as Tata Medical Centre Trust trustee in sixth such exit: Who are the remaining trustees?

Mehli K Mistry, a long-time associate of late industrialist Ratan Tata and former trustee of the Tata Trusts, reportedly stepped down as a trustee of the Tata Medical Centre Trust, which runs the Tata Medical Centre in Kolkata.

Mistry decided not to seek re-election when his current term ends on September 30, news agency ANI reported. This will make it his sixth exit from an institution linked to the late industrialist since his death in Oct 2024.

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Mehli sent an email to the board to this effect on September 15.

Mistry conveyed his decision in an email dated September 15 to Arun Pattatheyil, Chief Executive Officer of Tata Medical Centre, saying that he did not wish to stand for another term. He requested that his decision not to have his trusteeship renewed be kept on record.

“I would like to inform you that my term ends as a Trustee of Tata Medical Centre on 30th September, 2026. I do not wish to stand for re-election and would request that this mail, not to renew my term, is kept on record,” Mistry said, as per ANI.

The email was also marked to Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and trustees Vijay Singh, Darius J Khambata, Leah Tata, Maya Tata and Neville Tata.

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Who is part of the board now? Mehli has served on the Tata Medical Centre Trust board since 2017.

His departure will leave it to Tata Trusts chairperson Noel Tata, his children — Leah, Maya and Neville Tata — and ex-defence secretary Vijay Singh, whose term ends next year, the Times of India reported.

The Tata Medical Centre Trust is based in Kolkata and runs Tata Medical Centre, a 436-bed, not-for-profit tertiary cancer hospital. The centre provides cancer treatment at affordable costs and also undertakes screening, early detection, prevention, rehabilitation and palliative care.

Mistry’s latest exit comes amid a series of changes in his association with Tata-linked trusts and companies.

Mistry's 6th such exit In July 2026, Mistry resigned as a director of RNT Associates Private Limited, the investment firm founded by Ratan Tata to manage his personal investments. The company manages an investment portfolio worth more than ₹1,000 crore and holds stakes in companies including Ola Electric and Urban Company.

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His resignation from RNT Associates followed his decision to step down as a trustee of the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust and the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation.

With the trusteeships changing hands under Ratan Tata’s will, the directorship of RNT Associates was also transferred to the new trustees.

Also Read | Mehli Mistry resigns from Ratan Tata's family office

Mistry’s departure from the main Tata Trusts came in October 2025. His reappointment to the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust was not approved, despite an earlier resolution under which he was to be reappointed as a lifetime trustee.

Mistry had also filed a pre-emptive caveat before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking a hearing before any changes were made to the list of trustees.

He subsequently described his departure as a parting in the spirit of Ratan Tata, saying his commitment to the late industrialist’s vision included ensuring that the Tata Trusts were not drawn into controversy. He urged the trustees to be guided by transparency, good governance and public interest.

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Also Read | How Mehli Mistry fits into the jigsaw of Tata succession plan

Mistry continued to remain associated with the Tata Education and Development Trust, an allied philanthropic trust under the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

His latest decision now brings his trusteeship of the Tata Medical Centre Trust to an end when his present term expires on September 30.

(With inputs from ANI)