Mistry tells Tata Trusts he doesn't want to challenge ouster
Summary
In his letter, Mistry invoked the spirit of Ratan Tata ‘who always placed the public interest before his own’, and hoped that the trustees' future actions will be guided by transparency, good governance and public interest.
Businessman Mehli Mistry on Tuesday informed the Tata Trusts that he does not wish to contest his removal from the philanthropic entities, less than 96 hours after challenging his ouster before the Maharashtra charity commissioner.
