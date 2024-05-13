Melinda Gates resigns as co-chair of Gates Foundation: 'Right time for me to...'
The resignation comes almost three years after Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce in May 2021
Melinda French Gates resigned as the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and said it was the right time for her to move forward into the next chapter of my philanthropy. While announcing her resignation, Melinda said that it was a "critical moment" for women's rights worldwide, and there is a need to support those protecting them.