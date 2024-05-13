Melinda Gates resigns as co-chair of Gates Foundation: 'Right time for me to...'

Melinda French Gates resigned as the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and said it was the right time for her to move forward into the next chapter of my philanthropy. While announcing her resignation, Melinda said that it was a "critical moment" for women's rights worldwide, and there is a need to support those protecting them.

The resignation comes almost three years after Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce in May 2021.

"After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. My last day of work at the foundation will be June 7th. This is not a decision I came to lightly. I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together, and of the extraordinary work it is doing to address inequities worldwide," Melinda said in a post on X.

"I care deeply about the foundation team, our partners around the world, and everyone who is touched by its work. I am taking this step with full confidence that the foundation is in strong shape, with its extremely capable CEO Mark Suzman, the Executive Leadership Team, and an experienced board of trustees in place to ensure all its important work continues," she added.

While hinting that she would continue to work for women and families, Melinda French Gates mentioned a $12.5 billion package she would get from the foundation under the terms of her agreement. "This is a critical moment for women and girls in the US and around the world-and those fighting to protect and advance equality are in urgent need of support," she said.

"I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families. I'll be sharing more about what that will look like in the near future," Melinda concluded.

Bill Gates responds

Bill Gates responded to Melinda French Gates's announcement of her resignation, saying, "I am sorry to see Melinda leave, but I am sure she will have a huge impact on her future philanthropic work."

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been working for years with an overarching mission to improve healthcare and reduce extreme poverty worldwide. The foundation aims to achieve this through various programs and initiatives focused on global health, development, education, and access to information technology.

