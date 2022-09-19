Merak Ventures appoints Sreya Rakshit as director, brand and communication

New Delhi: Merak Ventures, a Gurugram-based early-stage venture capital (VC) firm, has appointed Sreya Rakshit as director, brand and communications, the company said in a statement
Merak Ventures announced their maiden $100 million fund in August this year. At Merak, Rakshit will be the brand custodian ensuring message integrity across all communication vehicles – public relations, digital, social, advertising and partnerships.
Over the last two decades, Rakshit has worked across global PR consultancies, multinational corporations, and emerging start-ups. Her rich and diverse experience across sectors has given her a holistic perspective to build, nurture, and position brands correctly.
“Having worked with senior leadership and CXOs from the start, Sreya enjoys coaching C suite executives on maximizing their communications outreach. In every role, Sreya has demonstrated her ability to formulate story-worthy campaigns, which not only find deep resonance with its intended target audience, but also help achieve business objectives," the company said.
Commenting on the appointment, Rakshit said, “The opportunity to define, nurture and enhance the reputation of Merak from its inception, is an exciting opportunity for me. What makes it fulfilling is that I get to do it with a team of fun and driven professionals, who are unified in their values, and vision of impacting change by investing in ideas that matter."
A compelling communications campaign relies on authentic storytelling. Right now, India’s start-up story is playing out on the global stage, and at Merak we aim to create multi-platform content that helps us stand out in this dynamic eco-system.
Manu Rikhye, Partner, Merak Ventures, said, “Early-stage investing is an extremely active space in India with a lot of noise. We intend to offer perspective by sharing stories of real-world impact, in an authentic, informed, and bold voice. Sreya’s experience, flair for storytelling with colour, and creativity, fit right in with what we are building at Merak, in addition to adding value to our portfolio companies at growX Fund I.“
Sreya studied BA (Hons.) in English from Delhi University, followed by an Advanced Media Studies post graduate diploma from Xavier Institute of Communication, Mumbai. She was recognized as a part of Reputation Today’s ’40 under 40′ cohort in 2018.