Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg now world’s third richest man, enters exclusive club with net work of $200 billion

Meta Platforms co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has joined the ranks of the world's most elite individuals with a net worth of $200 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

He now stands alongside Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who are the only other individuals globally to surpass the $200 billion mark in net worth.

Zuckerberg's wealth has surged by $72.2 billion this year, raising his total net worth to $200 billion. Following him, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has seen the second-largest increase in net worth, amassing an additional $58 billion. Despite this growth, Elon Musk retains the top position with a net worth of $265 billion, while Jeff Bezos trails closely behind at $216 billion.