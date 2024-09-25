Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg now world’s third richest man, enters exclusive club with net work of $200 billion

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg now world's third richest man, enters exclusive club with net work of $200 billion

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., during the Acquired LIVE event at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Listeners heard how Meta is playing a big role in defining the next decade of computing with AI. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., during the Acquired LIVE event at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Listeners heard how Meta is playing a big role in defining the next decade of computing with AI. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Meta Platforms co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has joined the ranks of the world's most elite individuals with a net worth of $200 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

He now stands alongside Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who are the only other individuals globally to surpass the $200 billion mark in net worth.

Zuckerberg's wealth has surged by $72.2 billion this year, raising his total net worth to $200 billion. Following him, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has seen the second-largest increase in net worth, amassing an additional $58 billion. Despite this growth, Elon Musk retains the top position with a net worth of $265 billion, while Jeff Bezos trails closely behind at $216 billion.

At the start of this year, the only other individual with a net worth of $200 billion was

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleMeta CEO Mark Zuckerberg now world’s third richest man, enters exclusive club with net work of $200 billion

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    161.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    1.05 (0.65%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,778.85
    03:58 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    10.4 (0.59%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.75
    03:52 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    6.45 (5.07%)

    Vedanta

    479.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    9.35 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services

    2,885.00
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    157.2 (5.76%)

    HEG

    2,433.55
    03:49 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    123.8 (5.36%)

    Tata Communications

    2,128.25
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    104.9 (5.18%)

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers

    574.70
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    28.1 (5.14%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.