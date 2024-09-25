Hello User
Business News/ Companies / People/  Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg now world's third richest man, enters exclusive club with net work of $200 billion

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg now world's third richest man, enters exclusive club with net work of $200 billion

Livemint

  Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg now world's third richest man, enters exclusive club with net work of $200 billion

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., during the Acquired LIVE event at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Listeners heard how Meta is playing a big role in defining the next decade of computing with AI. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Meta Platforms co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has joined the ranks of the world's most elite individuals with a net worth of $200 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

He now stands alongside Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who are the only other individuals globally to surpass the $200 billion mark in net worth.

Zuckerberg's wealth has surged by $72.2 billion this year, raising his total net worth to $200 billion. Following him, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has seen the second-largest increase in net worth, amassing an additional $58 billion. Despite this growth, Elon Musk retains the top position with a net worth of $265 billion, while Jeff Bezos trails closely behind at $216 billion.

At the start of this year, the only other individual with a net worth of $200 billion was

