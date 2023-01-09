Meta hires former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit to head global business group in India1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Social media platform Meta has appointed Vikas Purohit as Director of Global Business Group in India to lead the strategy and delivery of the charter that is focused on the country's leading advertisers and agency partners, the company said on Monday.