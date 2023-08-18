comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ Companies / People/  'Meticulously maintained': Anand Mahindra lauds Maharashtra Governor's residence
Back

Known for sharing inspirational posts and being active on social media, the Chairman of Mahindra Group -- Anand Mahindra -- on 18 August met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and lauded the Governor's official residence for its serenity.

Mahindra described Governor’s official residence as one of the most serenely beautiful spots in this Megalopolis.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Enjoyed a meeting over tea yesterday with Shri Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra. He’s a 7-time Member of Parliament but I most enjoyed hearing about his farming roots in Raipur. Also, I hadn’t been to Raj Bhawan, Mumbai, for a while & it reminded me that the Governor’s official residence is one of the most serenely beautiful spots in this Megalopolis…. Happily, it is being meticulously maintained.."

Here's the tweet:

Since being posted, the post garnered over 117.4K views and numerous wishes in the comment section.

In his previous post, he shared his opinion about a restaurant -- opened by his friend Rohit Khattar at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “Have shared my pride in my buddy & partner Rohit Khattar in earlier posts. Now that pride is raised to a new level with the opening of @Indian_Accent Located at the @nmacc_india, it is arguably the most beautiful and upscale restaurant in the country. (Goes without saying that it has the finest cuisine!) It can’t be missed."

ALSO READ: 'Most beautiful, upscale restaurant in India': Anand Mahindra boasts about his friend's new restaurant in Mumbai

Apart from this, Mahindra is also an investor in Indian Accent.

On 15 August, Mahindra shared the video of an Indian conducting his finest orchestra in a tribute to the 77th Independence Day of India.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 08:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App