Known for sharing inspirational posts and being active on social media, the Chairman of Mahindra Group -- Anand Mahindra -- on 18 August met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and lauded the Governor's official residence for its serenity.

Mahindra described Governor’s official residence as one of the most serenely beautiful spots in this Megalopolis. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Enjoyed a meeting over tea yesterday with Shri Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra. He’s a 7-time Member of Parliament but I most enjoyed hearing about his farming roots in Raipur. Also, I hadn’t been to Raj Bhawan, Mumbai, for a while & it reminded me that the Governor’s official residence is one of the most serenely beautiful spots in this Megalopolis…. Happily, it is being meticulously maintained.." Here's the tweet:

Since being posted, the post garnered over 117.4K views and numerous wishes in the comment section.

In his previous post, he shared his opinion about a restaurant -- opened by his friend Rohit Khattar at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “Have shared my pride in my buddy & partner Rohit Khattar in earlier posts. Now that pride is raised to a new level with the opening of @Indian_Accent Located at the @nmacc_india, it is arguably the most beautiful and upscale restaurant in the country. (Goes without saying that it has the finest cuisine!) It can’t be missed."

ALSO READ: 'Most beautiful, upscale restaurant in India': Anand Mahindra boasts about his friend's new restaurant in Mumbai