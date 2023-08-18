'Meticulously maintained': Anand Mahindra lauds Maharashtra Governor's residence1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 08:47 PM IST
Mahindra described Governor’s official residence as one of the most serenely beautiful spots in this 'Megalopolis'.
Known for sharing inspirational posts and being active on social media, the Chairman of Mahindra Group -- Anand Mahindra -- on 18 August met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and lauded the Governor's official residence for its serenity.
Since being posted, the post garnered over 117.4K views and numerous wishes in the comment section.
In his previous post, he shared his opinion about a restaurant -- opened by his friend Rohit Khattar at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.
Taking to Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “Have shared my pride in my buddy & partner Rohit Khattar in earlier posts. Now that pride is raised to a new level with the opening of @Indian_Accent Located at the @nmacc_india, it is arguably the most beautiful and upscale restaurant in the country. (Goes without saying that it has the finest cuisine!) It can’t be missed."
Apart from this, Mahindra is also an investor in Indian Accent.
On 15 August, Mahindra shared the video of an Indian conducting his finest orchestra in a tribute to the 77th Independence Day of India.