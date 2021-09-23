MUMBAI: Mutual Fund Utilities, or MFU, a company funded by mutual fund houses is widely used by distributors and investors for their transactions. Industry funding keeps the MFU portal free of cost. However, a new MF transaction portal created by CAMS and Karvy called MF Central has challenged MFU’s dominance. Ganesh Ram, CEO of MF Utilities speaks to Mint to explain what MFU is doing to improve its own offering.

What is the relevance of MFU for today’s mutual fund investors?

We have close to 1 million investors. They can do financial and non financial transactions and track the status of their transactions. They can view their complete unit holdings. They can invest in direct or regular schemes and view their capital gains statement. They can get a consolidated statement which we call COTS. We also allow investors to use the physical MFU form for transactions across asset management companies (AMCs) along with a physical cheque. Remember 15% of all transactions are still in physical form.

What is the breakup between distributors and direct investors on MFU?

Around 3.2 lakhs of our users are direct investors and the rest of the 1 million users are distributors.

What are the new features that you are launching?

We are launching a back office software for registered investment advisor (RIAs) and mutual fund distributors (MFDs) on 15 October. It has been built in-house. Intermediaries currently buy third party softwares which present certain issues. For instance data security. This tool will have a revenue reconciliation feature for distributors as well as portfolio rebalancing. This will not be offered for free, but will be offered at a very subsidised rate.

For investors, we are also going to launch a multi feature portfolio analyser which will be particularly useful for new fund offers (NFOs). As you know, NFOs do not have a past track record and hence our tool will help with that. We are also introducing risk profiling for investors which is behavioural based rather than just income based. Finally, we are simplifying on-boarding onto MFU and that simpler process will be launched on 1 October. Currently we ask for a self attested copy of the PAN card and scanned cheque copy. After 1 October, we will just ask for the PAN number and fetch the details from the KYC Registration Agency (KRA) database. Scanned cheque will still be required though. Currently, it takes some time to generate a common account number (CAN) and allow investors to transact. After 1 October, an existing MF investor will immediately get a CAN and will be able to transact. If the investor is new to mutual funds, we will direct him or her towards completing an eKYC process. Finally, we have launched a bank module and two major public sector banks have joined MFU as distributors. We are also working to onboard cooperative banks.

RTAs are launching a new transaction portal, MF Central tomorrow. How will it compare to MFU?

All services offered by the new portal such as change in email or bank are already available on MFU. The only exceptions are the electronic consolidated account statement or eCAS and unclaimed dividend details, although we have our own CAS. Note that they are only offering non financial transactions whereas MFU already has financial transactions as well as non financial. Also read the Sebi circular setting up the new portal. It says that whatever services will be available on it, they must also be made available to other digital platforms. So, for instance transmission of units (on the demise of a unit holder) is currently offline. If that is made available on MF Central, they will also have to enable other digital platforms. Also note that currently there is no standardisation between registrar and transfer agents or RTAs. For instance, even their reasons are different for the transactions rejected by them. I’m curious to see how this platform, MF Central will pan out.

