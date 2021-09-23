‘MFU will offer a host of new services, including a tool to analyse NFOs'

For investors, we are also going to launch a multi feature portfolio analyser which will be particularly useful for new fund offers (NFOs). As you know, NFOs do not have a past track record and hence our tool will help with that. We are also introducing risk profiling for investors which is behavioural based rather than just income based. Finally, we are simplifying on-boarding onto MFU and that simpler process will be launched on 1 October. Currently we ask for a self attested copy of the PAN card and scanned cheque copy. After 1 October, we will just ask for the PAN number and fetch the details from the KYC Registration Agency (KRA) database. Scanned cheque will still be required though. Currently, it takes some time to generate a common account number (CAN) and allow investors to transact. After 1 October, an existing MF investor will immediately get a CAN and will be able to transact. If the investor is new to mutual funds, we will direct him or her towards completing an eKYC process. Finally, we have launched a bank module and two major public sector banks have joined MFU as distributors. We are also working to onboard cooperative banks.