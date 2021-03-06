MG George Muthoot's death case: Delhi Police denies any foul play

His sudden and unexpected demise will be an irreparable loss to the company, employees, all stakeholders, family, and friends, the filing said. Mathai George George Muthoot was born in November 1949 in Kozhencherry in the present day Pathanamthitta district of Kerala as the son of M George Muthoot, who began the finance business and as the grandson of Muthoot Ninan Mathai, the group founder. After graduating from the Manipal Institute of Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering, Muthoot joined the family business as an office assistant and in 1979 he became the managing director and group chairman in February 1993. In the early 1980s, the large family broke up and the family empire was divided between the cousin brothers and this led to the creation of Muthoot Pappachen Group, another diversified group in the state which runs rival gold loan company Muthoot Fincorp. The Muthoot Group's flagship Muthoot Finance had a loan book of close to ₹56,000 crore in the December 2020 quarter. The group has grown manifold under him--when he took over it had just 31 branches but has over 5,550 branches across the country and outside today and the group.

