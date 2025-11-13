Legend Michael Burry's big moves since ‘Big Short’ — From 2008 Wall St. collapse to shutting firm Scion Asset Management

Known around the world from the popular Hollywood movie ‘The Big Short’, legendary Wall Street investor Michael Burry again made headlines this week following reports that he is shutting his hedge fund Scion Asset Management.
According to data on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website, US-based Scion Asset Management, founded by Michael Burry, has terminated its registration status on November 10, 2025.
Known on Wall Street for his wild predictions, Michael Burry is most popular as the hedge fund portfolio manager who bet against the United States housing market in 2008, using a financial instrument known as the credit default swaps (CDS).
Notably, his prediction as made as early as 2007, when he identified irregularities that would ultimately trigger the 2008 financial crisis. The broader market's subsequent collapse due to the subprime mortgage crisis shot the investor to worldwide fame — he made $100 million from his bets in 2008 as his portfolio held the insurance against those bonds.
His experiences were later turned into the 2010 bestselling book called ‘The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine’ written by Michael Lewis. The book was later also made into a 2015 movie starring Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell and Christian Bale.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.