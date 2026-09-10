Michael Dell overtakes Jeff Bezos to become the world's third-richest person — Check their net worth

Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell has officially unseated Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the world's third-richest person. This marks the first time Dell has broken into the top three of the global billionaire rankings, fueled by a months-long rally in his company's shares.

On Tuesday, Dell Technologies shares climbed 1.9% to reach a record closing high of $533.88. This market movement boosted Dell's personal wealth by $4.6 billion, bringing his total net worth to $267.7 billion, according to Forbes.

He now trails only Google co-founder Larry Page, positioned second with $277.9 billion, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who maintains a commanding lead at the top with a $942 billion fortune.

Bezos, meanwhile, dropped to the fourth spot. The Amazon founder lost $1.4 billion as his company's shares dipped 0.6%, settling his net worth at $265.2 billion.

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AI-driven wealth surge Michael Dell’s ascent through the billionaire index has been exceptionally rapid, Forbes noted.

The 61-year-old began 2026 ranked 13th globally with an estimated fortune of $141 billion. Since the start of the year, his wealth has surged by nearly 90%—an addition of $126.7 billion. During this climb, he systematically overtook Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison before eclipsing Bezos.

This massive accumulation of wealth is directly tied to Dell Technologies, where he holds approximately a 40% stake. The company's stock has skyrocketed 327% year-to-date, riding the booming market demand for computing infrastructure necessary to develop and run artificial intelligence systems. A portion of his wealth is also managed through DFO Management, his private investment firm that oversees assets including corporate credit and hotels.

Dell’s trajectory to the top three traces back to 1984. At age 19, he founded his computer business with just $1,000 while studying at the University of Texas at Austin. He subsequently dropped out to focus entirely on the startup, growing it from a dorm-room operation into a global technology giant.

Reflecting on those early days, Dell recently took to X to share a 1984 quarterly earnings report, which he noted was the exact document that convinced his parents to let him leave college and pursue the business full-time.

Michael Dell vs Jeff Bezos: Net worth The latest market movements have created a razor-thin margin for the number three spot on the global billionaire index. Following Tuesday’s close, the wealth gap between the two tech titans stands at just $2.5 billion.

Michael Dell: $267.7 billion (Up $4.6 billion)

Jeff Bezos: $265.2 billion (Down $1.4 billion)