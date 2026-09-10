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Michael Dell overtakes Jeff Bezos to become the world's third-richest person — Check their net worth

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated10 Sep 2026, 09:11 AM IST
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The wealth gap between the two tech titans stands at just $2.5 billion.
The wealth gap between the two tech titans stands at just $2.5 billion. (Agencies)
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Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell has officially unseated Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the world's third-richest person. This marks the first time Dell has broken into the top three of the global billionaire rankings, fueled by a months-long rally in his company's shares.

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On Tuesday, Dell Technologies shares climbed 1.9% to reach a record closing high of $533.88. This market movement boosted Dell's personal wealth by $4.6 billion, bringing his total net worth to $267.7 billion, according to Forbes.

He now trails only Google co-founder Larry Page, positioned second with $277.9 billion, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who maintains a commanding lead at the top with a $942 billion fortune.

Bezos, meanwhile, dropped to the fourth spot. The Amazon founder lost $1.4 billion as his company's shares dipped 0.6%, settling his net worth at $265.2 billion.

Also Read | Elon Musk added over ₹8,000 crore per day to his wealth since 2025

AI-driven wealth surge

Michael Dell’s ascent through the billionaire index has been exceptionally rapid, Forbes noted.

The 61-year-old began 2026 ranked 13th globally with an estimated fortune of $141 billion. Since the start of the year, his wealth has surged by nearly 90%—an addition of $126.7 billion. During this climb, he systematically overtook Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison before eclipsing Bezos.

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This massive accumulation of wealth is directly tied to Dell Technologies, where he holds approximately a 40% stake. The company's stock has skyrocketed 327% year-to-date, riding the booming market demand for computing infrastructure necessary to develop and run artificial intelligence systems. A portion of his wealth is also managed through DFO Management, his private investment firm that oversees assets including corporate credit and hotels.

Also Read | Miami’s ‘Billionaire Bunker’ — A man-made island for the .01% like Jeff Bezos

Dell’s trajectory to the top three traces back to 1984. At age 19, he founded his computer business with just $1,000 while studying at the University of Texas at Austin. He subsequently dropped out to focus entirely on the startup, growing it from a dorm-room operation into a global technology giant.

Reflecting on those early days, Dell recently took to X to share a 1984 quarterly earnings report, which he noted was the exact document that convinced his parents to let him leave college and pursue the business full-time.

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Also Read | Dell founder Michael Dell reveals 'one page' that changed his life

Michael Dell vs Jeff Bezos: Net worth

The latest market movements have created a razor-thin margin for the number three spot on the global billionaire index. Following Tuesday’s close, the wealth gap between the two tech titans stands at just $2.5 billion.

Michael Dell: $267.7 billion (Up $4.6 billion)

Jeff Bezos: $265.2 billion (Down $1.4 billion)

While Bezos’s fortune contracted slightly as Amazon shares slipped 0.6%, Dell was propelled past the Amazon founder by a 1.9% record-setting rally in Dell Technologies stock.

Net Worth
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