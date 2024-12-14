Michael Dell spent 40 years preparing for an AI boom no one expected

Much of Dell’s story since he pivoted his company from a PC maker to an IT infrastructure company has been about making bets that were contrary to prevailing thinking. The most notable was taking his company private in 2013 and piling on huge amounts of debt, which he used to buy makers of hardware and software for the cloud, such as EMC and VMware. At the time, analysts rained down a steady drumbeat of dire predictions on his chances of success—only to be proven wrong five years later, when Dell was relisted on the stock market.