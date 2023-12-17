Michael O’Leary: Ryanair Holdings's CEO may get ₹905 crore bonus only if he fulfils one condition, see details
According to a 2019 bonus plan, O’Leary, 62, stands to earn share options valued at approximately €100 million if the Irish company’s shares maintain a price of 21 euros for 28 consecutive days, the newspaper said
Ryanair Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary is poised to secure a €100 million ($109 million) bonus if the low-cost airline’s shares keep rising, the Financial Times reported.
