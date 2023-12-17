comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 15:58:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.45 2.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.4 3.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.4 3.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.15 3.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.3 -0.4%
Business News/ Companies / People/  Michael O’Leary: Ryanair Holdings's CEO may get 905 crore bonus only if he fulfils one condition, see details
Back Back

Michael O’Leary: Ryanair Holdings's CEO may get ₹905 crore bonus only if he fulfils one condition, see details

 Agencies

According to a 2019 bonus plan, O’Leary, 62, stands to earn share options valued at approximately €100 million if the Irish company’s shares maintain a price of 21 euros for 28 consecutive days, the newspaper said

Michael O’LearyPremium
Michael O’Leary

Ryanair Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary is poised to secure a €100 million ($109 million) bonus if the low-cost airline’s shares keep rising, the Financial Times reported.

According to a 2019 bonus plan, O’Leary, 62, stands to earn share options valued at approximately €100 million if the Irish company’s shares maintain a price of 21 euros for 28 consecutive days, the newspaper said. The payout would come in the form of options to purchase 10 million shares at €11.12 each.

The company’s shares, which have gained more than 50% this year, have yet to reach that critical level. They closed at a record weekly high of €18.84 on Friday.

O’Leary, 62, will earn share options worth 100 million euros (over 905 crore) if the Irish company's shares remain at the price of 21 euros for 28 days. The payout would come in the form of options to purchase 10 million shares at €11.12 each, Bloomberg reported.

Analysts are optimistic that Ryanair’s shares will continue to rise, though, with an average price target of 24.10 euros over the next 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Only one of 17 analysts with estimates compiled by Bloomberg places the 12-month target below 21 euros.

Originally set to expire in 2024, O’Leary’s incentive plan was extended until 2028 in December 2022, according to the FT, when the company’s shares were trading below €13.

Even if the stock doesn’t reach the specified threshold, O’Leary, CEO since 1994, can still get the payout if the budget carrier reports annual profits of €2.2 billion after tax. Ryanair said in November that full-year profit will be in a range of €1.85 billion to €2.05 billion.

The airline has cautioned that a significantly higher fuel bill and delays with deliveries of Boeing Co. aircraft are having adverse effects. The extra fuel costs means that Ryanair is “unlikely" to replicate the performance of last year’s fiscal third quarter, the company said, while visibility into the traditionally weak fourth quarter remains “very limited."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 17 Dec 2023, 09:35 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App