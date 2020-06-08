Microfinance customers are also going digital: R. Bhaskar Babu

Based on what we did, we rolled out ₹5,000 overdraft (OD) facility for our customers. So, the issue earlier was these MFI customers could borrow term loans and borrow only if the group was borrowing. We were never able to solve their problems till now. So, we decided to roll out OD products at 15%, lower than our range of 9-24% MFI loans. This we decided to keep giving and pay interest for the amount they are using. It gives them comfort that there is a backup limit of ₹10,000-15,000 for business or emergency purposes. We combined digital and backstop funding. So, the behaviour of customers will change for good after this.