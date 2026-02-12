Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman says most white-collar jobs will be automated in 12-18 months: Is your role at risk?

The chief executive officer of Microsoft AI, Mustafa Suleyman, has warned that Artificial Intelligence could replace a large share of white-collar jobs within the next 12-18 months.

This rapid pace of technological advancement will not just impact coders and software engineers. It is also expected to significantly affect professionals such as lawyers and accountants, many of whom could see their work being automated by AI.

In a video interview with the Financial Times, Suleyman revealed that Microsoft has been pushing for a bigger share in the enterprise market with “professional-grade AGI (Artificial General Intelligence).”

Speaking of the plan, he described the system as an AI model that can do almost everything a human professional is capable of doing. Such technology would allow Microsoft to offer powerful AI tools to its customers, helping them handle routine tasks that are usually done by office workers.

What did Suleyman say about the job market? Suleyman predicted that the workforce across the globe will witness major changes in the near future, where every individual who does their job on a computer could be at risk of losing their job.

The Microsoft AI chief further explained, "White-collar jobs, essentially those sitting in front of computers, whether lawyers, accountants, project managers, or marketers, most of these tasks will be fully automated by AI within the next 12 to 18 months."

The top executive's remarks come at a time when companies around the world are increasingly adopting AI as a cost-cutting measure, which in turn is leading to the elimination of certain positions.

US-based cloud services platform Salesforce allegedly laid off up to 1,000 employees at the beginning of this month, amid the company CEO's push towards transitioning to artificial intelligence for some of its roles. Many such reports have also emerged over the last few weeks, involving major tech companies such as Amazon, FedEx, and Ericsson.

What lies ahead for AI? As AI models continue to improve, Suleyman believes it will become much easier to build new artificial intelligence models, which are tailored to specific needs. He compared this to how people today can easily start a blog or launch a podcast, without needing technical skills.

"Creating a new model will be as simple as making a podcast or writing a blog. In the future, it will be possible to design AI tailored to the needs of every institution and individual on Earth," he said.

Suleyman also added that within the next two to three years, AI agents will become more efficient, and capable enough to handle the workflow of large institutions and businesses.

Additionally, the Microsoft executive also hinted that the company is planning to increase the production of its own AI models gradually, with an aim to reduce its dependence on OpenAI, after the two companies reached a new agreement.