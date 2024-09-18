Microsoft CEO Nadella says future of leadership lies in adaptability, connection, and creating meaningful experiences

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella underscores the crucial role of adaptability in leadership, especially in today's dynamic world. 

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2024, 07:43 AM IST
The future of leadership lies in adaptability and connection, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
The future of leadership lies in adaptability and connection, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella(AFP)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the importance of leadership adaptability in today's rapidly changing world, urging leaders to embrace optimism, energy, and clarity to effectively manage teams. In a conversation with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Nadella outlined three key traits that leaders should focus on bringing clarity, generating energy, and solving complex challenges, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

"The world needs leaders who can stay positive and energized despite difficulties," Nadella said. “The real test of leadership is the ability to bring clarity to a situation, generate energy, and address problems that seem insurmountable. Leaders who can do this will ultimately make the world a better place,” the report added.

Soft skills' role

Nadella also emphasized the importance of soft skills in leadership, encouraging leaders to understand that employees are motivated by connections with their colleagues rather than policies. "People come for people, not for policies," he stated. “As leaders, we need to create meaningful experiences. It's not about scheduling meetings, it's about creating events that bring people together,” the Microsoft CEO said.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on September 18: What to expect in trade today

The Microsoft chief also touched on a growing challenge within the company, referring to it as the "productivity paradox." He explained that while many managers feel employees are underperforming, workers themselves report feeling overworked. This discrepancy, Nadella said, is something Microsoft is actively working to address, the report added.

Also Read | Microsoft boosts S&P 500 with 2.5% rise on new $60 billion buyback plan, quarter

 Microsoft and investment powerhouse BlackRock on Tuesday said they have teamed up to raise as much as $100 billion for data centers and infrastructure to power artificial intelligence, according to media reports.

The alliance includes Global Infrastructure Partners and the advanced technology investment firm MGX, created in Abu Dhabi this year, according to a joint release.

Also Read | PM Modi holds talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

"We are committed to ensuring AI helps advance innovation and drives growth across every sector of the economy," the Microsoft chief executive was quoted as saying by media outlets.

"The Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership will help us deliver on this vision," he said.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 07:43 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleMicrosoft CEO Nadella says future of leadership lies in adaptability, connection, and creating meaningful experiences

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    975.00
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -13.15 (-1.33%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.05
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.37%)

    Bharat Electronics

    284.20
    03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    -6.15 (-2.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    294.55
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    2.05 (0.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    640.70
    03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    47.55 (8.02%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    5,561.20
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    256.95 (4.84%)

    Thermax

    5,235.20
    03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    233.3 (4.66%)

    Varun Beverages

    649.40
    03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
    28.3 (4.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.000.00
      Chennai
      73,280.000.00
      Delhi
      73,330.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue