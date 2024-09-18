Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the importance of leadership adaptability in today's rapidly changing world, urging leaders to embrace optimism, energy, and clarity to effectively manage teams. In a conversation with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Nadella outlined three key traits that leaders should focus on bringing clarity, generating energy, and solving complex challenges, as per a report by Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The world needs leaders who can stay positive and energized despite difficulties," Nadella said. "The real test of leadership is the ability to bring clarity to a situation, generate energy, and address problems that seem insurmountable. Leaders who can do this will ultimately make the world a better place," the report added.

Soft skills' role Nadella also emphasized the importance of soft skills in leadership, encouraging leaders to understand that employees are motivated by connections with their colleagues rather than policies. "People come for people, not for policies," he stated. "As leaders, we need to create meaningful experiences. It's not about scheduling meetings, it's about creating events that bring people together," the Microsoft CEO said.

The Microsoft chief also touched on a growing challenge within the company, referring to it as the "productivity paradox." He explained that while many managers feel employees are underperforming, workers themselves report feeling overworked. This discrepancy, Nadella said, is something Microsoft is actively working to address, the report added.

