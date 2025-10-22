Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earns almost a whopping $100 million in FY25 — What fueled the hike?

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s compensation increased to $96.5 million for fiscal 2025, marking his highest earnings since taking on the role over ten years ago, with the board attributing the boost to the company’s advancements in artificial intelligence.

The results “demonstrate that Satya Nadella and his leadership team have positioned Microsoft as a clear artificial intelligence leader for this generational technology shift,” Bloomberg reported, citing the board compensation committee's note to shareholders.

Nearly 90% of Nadella’s compensation, including a $2.5 million salary, is in Microsoft shares. Nadella’s top deputies also received higher compensation. Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood’s total pay was $29.5 million, and Judson Althoff, who was recently promoted to lead Microsoft’s commercial business, received a package of $28.2 million.

Last year, Nadella's compensation package soared 63% to $79.1 million. Nadella has been Microsoft's CEO since 2014, when he became the third person to hold that position. The previous fiscal's pay components, which included stock awards worth $71,236,392, made up the majority of the salary package, $5.2 million came from the 'Non-equity Incentive Plan' and $169,791 through ‘All Other Compensation."