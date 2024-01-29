Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India in February, key focus likely on AI
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will visit India on February 7 and 8 as part of his annual visit to the country with artificial intelligence (AI) and its opportunities serving as the focal point for 2024, according to a report published by MoneyControl.
