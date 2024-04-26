Microsoft CEO to visit Southeast Asia with AI on agenda
Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella will visit Southeast Asia next week to meet officials in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, with artificial intelligence on the agenda at a time when the U.S. technology titan is betting on generative AI as a long-term engine of growth.