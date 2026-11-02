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Microsoft employee's '0% lifestyle' workday video sparks debate: How different is reality from perk-filled image?

Swati Gandhi
Published2 Nov 2026, 01:09 PM IST
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Social media often portrays corporate life through its perks: free meals, modern offices, on-site gyms, and ample downtime to enjoy them. Less visible are the long hours, repetitive tasks and day-to-day demands of the job itself. A viral “day in my life” video of a Microsoft employee has drawn attention for taking a different approach, focusing largely on work rather than the benefits typically associated with a tech career.

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The video gained traction for its seemingly “brutally honest” take on the popular ‘day in my life’ format. While many such videos highlight workplace amenities and lifestyle perks, this one centres on hours spent working at a laptop. The clip has sparked discussion among viewers about how accurately short videos reflect the realities of an actual working day.

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A working day without office perks

The clip was shared on X by a user named @tQuietEngineer, with the caption: “bro saw what happened to the 'Day in the Life' influencers and pulled the ultimate Uno Reverse...0% lifestyle, 100% staring at a screen. We need to appreciate the people finally showing what an actual software engineering job looks like.”

The video shows the employee beginning work at around 8:55 am and wrapping up at 6:38 pm. In contrast to videos that focus on employees enjoying workplace facilities and services, this clip offers no glimpse of recreational breaks or exciting perks. Instead, it keeps the focus on the employee working at his laptop.

His video was a response to a clip shared by another X user, in which a woman walks viewers through how much she spent during a day at a Google office. She shows herself getting snacks, attending dance workshops and using nap pods, among other activities, highlighting that she did not have to pay for any of them.

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Social media users question portrayal

The post sparked an online debate, with social media users divided over whether the video accurately reflected a software engineer’s typical working day. Some questioned whether the work-focused presentation was any more representative than videos built around office perks.

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Several users alleged that the footage had been recorded in just 30 minutes and edited to resemble an entire working day. One user wrote, "He recorded this video in 30 minutes and edited it to look like the whole day. We are not stupid; we saw the other video, and he wasn't working at all."

Some users also revisited his earlier videos, accusing him of having previously highlighted Microsoft’s perks in his ‘day in my life’ content and now focusing solely on work.

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The debate highlights the limits of judging working life through short social media videos. Whether a clip shows office perks or hours at a screen, it presents only a selected portion of someone’s day.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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