Bill Gates to skip keynote address at AI Summit today, announces Gates Foundation

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will not be speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Gates Foundation confirmed on Thursday.

"After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address," the Gates Foundation said.

While the Gates Foundation did not provide any specific reason behind the cancellation of the Microsoft co-founder's keynote address, it should be noted that Gates recently became the centre of controversy after fresh details about his association with disgraced financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein emerged in the latest release of files by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

Instead, the Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, the President of Africa and India offices.

Vora is slated to speak at the Summit later on Thursday.