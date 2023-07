Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari resigned from his post and would leave the firm to pursue other interests, reported Economic Times on 7 July.

“We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company. We would like to thank Anant for his many contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavors," a spokesperson for the company told ET.

The firm has appointed the company's chief operating officer Irina Ghose as managing director of India, while MD Sashi Sreedharan has been promoted to a more senior position.

According to the report, former AWS India head Puneet Chandok may head to Microsoft India. Also, former director of the public sector at Microsoft India, Navtej Bal has been promoted as the chief operating officer. Venkat Krishnan has been elevated as executive director of public sector business.

Maheshwari who has a Master of Science in Economics from Birla Institute of Technology in 1996, has also done MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad in 1998.

He was the President at Honeywell India, and Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company. Anant Maheshwari joined Microsoft in 2016.