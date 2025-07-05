Microsoft Pakistan founding head cautions: ‘More than a corporate exit’ as tech giant leaves after 25 years

As Microsoft closed its Pakistan operations after 25 years, the tech giant's founding head in the country had a sombre message regarding the country's economic environment, where the company started a hope-filled mission years ago.

While Microsoft announcing its Pakistan exit cited cited global restructuring and a shift to a cloud-based, partner-led model as the reason, various stakeholders termed on Friday as a “troubling sign” for the country's economy.

Microsoft Pakistan founding head Jawwad Rehman was among the first persons who confirmed the exit. “The last few remaining employees were formally informed and just like that, an era ends,” he said in a post on LinkedIn.

“Exactly 25 years ago, in June 2000, I had the honor of launching and leading Microsoft Pakistan. What began as a bold, hope-filled mission became the most rewarding journey of my personal and professional life,” Rehman said.

Terming Microsoft's Pakistan exit as more than just a corporate one, Rehman pointed out that the environment of the country has made even large companies finding it unsustainable to stay there.

“This is more than a corporate exit. It’s a sobering signal of the environment our country has created.. one where even global giants like Microsoft find it unsustainable to stay. It also reflects on what was done (or not done) with the strong foundation we left behind by the subsequent team and regional management of Microsoft.”

The move came as the tech giant cut roughly 9,100 jobs worldwide (or about 4 per cent of its workforce) in its largest layoff round since 2023.

The former Microsoft Pakistan boss recalled his special moments at the company, reflecting on moments including — “orchestrating Bill Gates' first call with President Musharraf and multiple meetings which followed thereafter,” and “securing multi-million dollar Gates Foundation funding to reduce infant & maternal mortality.”

“To my original MSPK team.. thank you. You were the heart of this journey. We built more than a successful business.... we built a legacy,” he wrote.

Rehman in a separate post also urged the government and IT minister to engage with the tech giants with a bold KPI (Key Performance Indicators) driven plan.

Ex Pakistan President calls out country's leadership Former Pakistan President Arif Alvi also called Microsoft's exit from the country a “troubling sign for our economic future”.

Recalling Bill Gates' visit to his office in 2022, when Alvi was President, he revealed that the Microsoft founder had plans to expand operations in Pakistan.

“During our discussion, I asked him directly, “Why isn’t Microsoft investing in Pakistan?” ” Alvi wrote in a post on X.

“He leaned in, sharing in confidence that he had just spoken with PM Imran Khan and arranged a call between the PM and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. In a hushed tone, he asked me to keep it quiet, revealing that “all is set and within two months, the PM and I will announce a major Microsoft investment in Pakistan,”” Alvi added.

He shared that everything “went downhill” after that after Imran Khan got arrested and a regime change happened. Alvi revealed that Microsoft shifted its focus to Vietnam for expansion in a “decision in which they had initially favored Pakistan”.

“Pakistan now spirals in a whirlpool of uncertainty. There is increasing joblessness, our talent is migrating abroad, purchasing power has reduced, economic recovery in the 'awami' context feels like a distant & elusive dream,” Alvi said.