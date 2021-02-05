Milind Kulkarni to come back as Tech Mahindra CFO

Milind Kulkarni to come back as Tech Mahindra CFO1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 10:47 PM IST
- Milind Kulkarni was the CFO of the company till 2018, and was appointed on Friday after his successor Manoj Bhat's elevation as the group CFO at Mahindra Group, as per an official statement.
MUMBAI : IT major Tech Mahindra on Friday announced that Milind Kulkarni is returning as the company's chief financial officer (CFO).
Kulkarni was the CFO of the company till 2018, and was appointed on Friday after his successor Manoj Bhat's elevation as the group CFO at Mahindra Group, as per an official statement.
HSBC opts out of Britain's pandemic loan collection plan1 min read . 11:25 PM IST
Fortis Healthcare posts ₹53.88 crore net profit for December quarter2 min read . 11:02 PM IST
Sundaram Finance reports 45% rise in Q3 net profit1 min read . 09:15 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital posts highest ever consolidated net at ₹289 cr1 min read . 08:48 PM IST
The company's managing director and chief executive C P Gurnani said Kulkarni has worked with TechM for over 19 years and welcomed him back.
Kulkarni is at present working as a senior advisor in the company and will be taking over the role of CFO from April 2.
Gurnani thanked Bhat for contributions and said that he has been instrumental in spearheading the growth of the organisation.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.