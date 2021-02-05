OPEN APP
Milind Kulkarni is at present working as a senior advisor in the company and will be taking over the role of CFO from April 2. (Reuters)
Milind Kulkarni to come back as Tech Mahindra CFO

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 10:47 PM IST PTI

  • Milind Kulkarni was the CFO of the company till 2018, and was appointed on Friday after his successor Manoj Bhat's elevation as the group CFO at Mahindra Group, as per an official statement.

MUMBAI : IT major Tech Mahindra on Friday announced that Milind Kulkarni is returning as the company's chief financial officer (CFO).

Kulkarni was the CFO of the company till 2018, and was appointed on Friday after his successor Manoj Bhat's elevation as the group CFO at Mahindra Group, as per an official statement.

The company's managing director and chief executive C P Gurnani said Kulkarni has worked with TechM for over 19 years and welcomed him back.

Kulkarni is at present working as a senior advisor in the company and will be taking over the role of CFO from April 2.

Gurnani thanked Bhat for contributions and said that he has been instrumental in spearheading the growth of the organisation.

